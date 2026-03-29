What does 'No Kings' protest mean? The latest mass demonstrations in the US explained

On Saturday (March 28), protests against the current Trump administration took place across the US, in the third "No Kings" protest within the past year.

Trump's policies on rising cost of living, the federal immigration crackdown, and the war with Iran are among the issues protesters are concerned about.

This latest round of nationwide protests comes as a new Reuters/Ipsos poll reports Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest (36 per cent) since his return to the White House.

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know about the protests that just took place.

What is the "No Kings" all about?

The name "No Kings" for this cause was established by the 50501 Movement (meaning 50 states, 50 protests, one movement), a national movement made up of your average Americans who are making a stand against what they say are the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration, and stand for democracy.

On their website, organisers call out the Trump administration for "sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting, and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most. Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle. Spending billions of our tax dollars on missile strikes abroad all while driving up the cost of living and handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies."

"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty."

Where did the protests happen?

Across the 50 states of the US, over 3,200 events were planned, with many in large cities such as New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington.

But according to organisers, two-thirds of No Kings events took place outside major cities - that's a 40 per cent rise for smaller communities since the movement's first mobilisation last June, Reuters reported.

How many protesters attended?

Over eight million protesters were in attendance at rallies across the country on Saturday, The Guardian reported, among them included Bruce Springsteen, Maggie Rogers, and Jane Fonda.

The cause behind Saturday's protest

No Kings

As per their website, No Kings explained the reason for the most recent protest was down to "Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink.

"Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people - not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies."

They added, "On March 28, we show up together, and we say, loud and clear: No Kings."

No Kings have made it clear ahead of the protests that it would be nonviolent and peaceful.

"A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events," they said on their website.

Were there any arrests?

LAPD officers arrest a protester dressed as Lady Liberty in chains following clashes near the Metropolitan Detention Center during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Los Angeles on March 28, 2026. Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

Over 70 arrests were made in Los Angeles, hours after peaceful “No Kings” demonstrations.

Later in the afternoon, a crowd gathered at the federal building and, as the rally was winding down, had ignored orders to disperse, according to authorities. The confrontation led authorities to shoot tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd, as per The Los Angeles Times.

What has the Trump administration said about the protests?

A spokeswoman for the White House, Abigail Jackson, said in a statement that “the only people who care about these Trump derangement therapy sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them," as reported by The New York Times.

Previous "No Kings" protests

This latest protest certainly isn't the first. In October last year, seven million Americans participated in over 2,700 events across the country.

Last June, mass protests against President Donald Trump took place across the US at the same time as a military parade in Washington D.C. for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also fell on Trump's 79th birthday. Almost 2,000 protests in cities across the US took place as millions came out to vocalised their opposition toward Trump and his administration.

More than five million people nationwide rallied at over 2,100 "No Kings" protest events across the country, according to the ACLU.

This particular protest happened on a symbolic day - the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration, which Trump ramped up with the addition of a pricey military parade with hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers (oh, and it just so happened to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day) in what the group have called a "costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade."

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the No Kings wrote on their website. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

On previous occasions, protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

Elsewhere, LA protests day five in pictures as locals condemn Trump, and 'Taco Tuesday': Trump trolled by Stephen King with creepy AI image.

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