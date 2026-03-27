GTA 6 LIVE: Price 'revealed' by Take-Two CEO

GTA 6's price may have been revealed by the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

The last official Grand Theft Auto VI updates came in February when Take-Two confirmed GTA 6's release date remains on track for 19 November, marketing will begin this Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track release date news, price leaks, gameplay details, trailers, maps and pre-order announcements.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

ICYMI: GTA 6 price 'revealed' by Take-Two CEO Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick may have hinted at the price for GTA 6. In an interview with The Game Business, speaking about AI, Zelnick was asked about in-game ads. This was in reference to the company owning studios such as Zynga which develop mobile, free-to-play games. Speaking about ads in games across their portfolio, Zelnick said: "For free-to-play titles, yes. For titles for which you've paid 70 or 80 bucks, no. "We have some limited advertising inside games like NBA 2K because that, you know, it fits with the vernacular. You want to see advertising in an arena, in a stadium because you would if you were there in real life but that's not a big economic contributor. "[It's] very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for, [that] would seem unfair." To be clear, Zelnick is not saying specifically that GTA 6 will cost $70 or $80. But given he says that price point twice in relation to Take-Two's portfolio of games, and doesn't hint at anything higher, that could spell good news for GTA 6.

GTA Online updates Rockstar Games has stated a couple of updates for GTA Online. One social media post said: "The final week of our Community Series Showcase features top-class Races - from ambitious Stunt Tracks to face-to-face chaos, all paying out 3x GTA$ and RP. "This week's also your last chance to grab the GTA$1M login gift, get a free Phantom Wedge, and more." Another post said: "Sabotage enemies and locate lost valuables for an elusive financier in Mr Faber Work, paying out 2x Rewards through 1 April. "Also, rake in 3x GTA$ and RP from Special Vehicle Work and Money Laundering Missions + 2x Laundered Income from the Hands On Car Wash."

ICYMI: GTA 6 price 'revealed' by CEO of Take-Two Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick may have hinted at the price for GTA 6. In an interview with The Game Business, speaking about AI, Zelnick was asked about in-game ads. This was in reference to the company owning studios such as Zynga which develop mobile, free-to-play games. Speaking about ads in games across their portfolio, Zelnick said: "For free-to-play titles, yes. For titles for which you've paid 70 or 80 bucks, no. "We have some limited advertising inside games like NBA 2K because that, you know, it fits with the vernacular. You want to see advertising in an arena, in a stadium because you would if you were there in real life but that's not a big economic contributor. "[It's] very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for, [that] would seem unfair." To be clear, Zelnick is not saying specifically that GTA 6 will cost $70 or $80. But given he says that price point twice in relation to Take-Two's portfolio of games, and doesn't hint at anything higher, that could spell good news for GTA 6.

Renowned modder 'turns RDR2 into Elden Ring' Renowned modder Blurbs has "turned Red Dead Redemption 2 into Elden Ring" and the results are hilarious. Blurbs is known for making hilarious and ridiculous mods for different games. Mods are a huge part of gaming, especially on PC, which are player-created additions or changes to a game's content, features, gameplay or graphics. The ex-software engineer basically inputted Elden Ring's mechanics into RDR2 with "Uncle as the final boss".

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Earn 3x RDO$ and XP on Moonshiner Story Missions in Red Dead Online through 30 March and complete The Certainty of Death and Taxes Story Mission to get additional bonuses. "Plus, bonuses on Moonshiner Sales, returning limited-time clothing and more."

ICYMI: GTA 6 price 'revealed' by Take-Two CEO Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick may have hinted at the price for GTA 6. In an interview with The Game Business, speaking about AI, Zelnick was asked about in-game ads. This was in reference to the company owning studios such as Zynga which develop mobile, free-to-play games. Speaking about ads in games across their portfolio, Zelnick said: "For free-to-play titles, yes. For titles for which you've paid 70 or 80 bucks, no. "We have some limited advertising inside games like NBA 2K because that, you know, it fits with the vernacular. You want to see advertising in an arena, in a stadium because you would if you were there in real life but that's not a big economic contributor. "[It's] very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for, [that] would seem unfair." To be clear, Zelnick is not saying specifically that GTA 6 will cost $70 or $80. But given he says that price point twice in relation to Take-Two's portfolio of games, and doesn't hint at anything higher, that could spell good news for GTA 6.

Huge 'next gen' graphics feature 'revealed' A huge graphics feature Rockstar Games seems to be focusing on in GTA 6 has been 'revealed' by an employee's LinkedIn update. It was spotted a former Graphics Programmer at Rockstar Games recently updated their LinkedIn profile with details of what they worked on with GTA 6. It said: "Took lead on the next generation procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props." The former employee seems to have since deleted this but not before it circulated on social media, with fans hyped at the level of detail Rockstar seems to be focusing on.

GTA 6 trailer 3 'date' splits insiders Gaming industry insiders are split about when GTA 6 trailer 3 could release. There is heavy speculation that Rockstar Games could release trailer 3 in May. That's because it would be around the time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call and Take-Two's portfolio of studios, including Rockstar and 2K, have a history of releasing upcoming game content around these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. May 2025 is also when the last GTA 6 content drop happened, including trailer 2, loads of screenshots, new artwork and more. There have been claims on social media trailer 3 could release in April. But two different gaming industry insiders have said they don't think trailer 3 will release until later in the year - with one saying they would be surprised to see it before June and another saying it might not land until as late as August. On X / Twitter, Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly said: "I wouldn't expect trailer 3 anytime before June personally." And Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson recently doubled down on his verdict that GTA 6 trailer 3 might not even release until August. Speaking on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, he said: "I'm still sticking to my guns from what I said a few weeks ago, I don't think they're going to release the next trailer until actual summer summer, which would be August or July. "I know people would probably say that's too late but they can do what they want, it doesn't matter when the trailer comes out, you're going to buy it, they know it, they don't have to release a trailer." GTA 6 trailer 3 is currently unconfirmed.



Switch 2 speculation skepticism Responding to claims about GTA 6 potentially launching day and date on Nintendo Switch 2, @videotechuk_ is not having any of it. In a X / Twitter post, he said: "I call BS on the stupid Switch 2 rumour release for GTA 6." A reply added: "If it happens it'll be after release. There's no way Rockstar has the current resources to focus on optimising for a very low-end hardware device."

GTA 6 Nintendo Switch 2 release details 'revealed' An insider claims one of his sources is adamant Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch 2. Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly posted on X / Twitter: "Everything looks set for me to win my lavish dinner with my Rockstar source regarding GTA 6 for Switch 2. "My source (who has gotten various things right) has been saying for months that GTA 6 will arrive day and date for Switch 2 which I thought was utter crap and called him out and he proceeded to double down so we now have this bet going. "Rockstar has until early May to announce the Switch 2 version otherwise I win." Kiwi Talkz clarified in the comments: "We made the bet when GTA 6 was still meant to release in May 2026, hence why that date still stands." He also inferred if May comes and goes without any GTA 6 Switch 2 news, that does not mean for definite Rockstar would not release the game on the platform. There have been previous claims that Rockstar has at the very least explored getting GTA 6 running on the Switch 2 but these have not been confirmed. To be clear, a Nintendo Switch 2 version of GTA 6 at all is currently unconfirmed.

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