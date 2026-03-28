Trump complains about generals playing golf - and people pointed out one thing

US president Donald Trump’s love of golf is well-documented, and has long been the source of controversy.

During the 2020 presidential election campaign, then Democratic nominee Joe Biden attacked the Republican for golfing during the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, the 79-year-old has sparked backlash for golfing amid the war in Iran.

He even criticised President Barack Obama for allegedly “playing golf all day” while the “TSA [Transportation Security Administration] is falling apart” and airports are “a total disaster” – in a May 2016 tweet which resurfaced this week amid a nationwide shortage of TSA workers and a partial government shutdown.

And now, speaking at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Miami – a Saudi investment conference – on Friday, golf was mentioned during his address while praising Dan “Raizin” Caine, who is the US’ highest-ranking military officer as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He said: “His first name is Dan but his nickname is ‘Raizin’. I love that.

“He’s a great general. He’s like one of those football coaches that’s great … and the other guys are out there playing golf.”

Oops.

Of course, people soon pointed out the irony and said the president has “no self-awareness”:

Another wrote: “Dude has ZERO self awareness. Not that that is news”:

And Migrant Insider journalist Pablo Manríquez tweeted: “Trump has literally played golf throughout our dumba** war with Iran”:

It wasn’t the only moment from Trump’s time at the summit which sparked an online reaction, as the Republican also explained why he “hangs out with losers” – yes, really.

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