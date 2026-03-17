BTS fear comeback flop after military hiatus: 'Can we pull this off?'

K-pop sensation BTS is set to explore the anxieties and pressures surrounding their highly anticipated return from military service in a new Netflix documentary, BTS: The Return. The series will delve into the boyband’s candid reflections on their comeback following a mandatory hiatus.

All seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – are preparing for a new album, Arirang, slated for release on 20 March. This will be followed by their return to the stage on 21 March, with a performance at the historic Gwanghwamun, the main gate of Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung palace. Their reunion comes after all members completed compulsory military service in South Korea, which began after their 2022 hiatus.

In the trailer for the Bao Nguyen-directed documentary, the group’s members voice their concerns. One is heard saying: "Being part of a team like BTS is like wearing a big, incredible crown. We’ve been out for too long, trends shift every season, standing still isn’t an option, because for this album, authenticity matters. It is a lot of pressure, can we pull this off? We’re in trouble."

The clip intersperses footage of BTS performing in stadiums, greeting fans, and saluting in military uniforms. Another voiceover adds: "In the military time just passed by, but here in LA, you really feel the impermanence of time, and we’re trying to find out what makes us BTS." The members describe the group as a "second family" and suggest that if they wish to change their style, "now is the time to do it." The trailer concludes on a hopeful note: "At the end of it all, won’t we end with smiles on our faces? We’re finally back where we’re meant to be, and this might be something only we can pull off."

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The band’s comeback was initially announced through handwritten letters sent to their global fanbase, known as Army, thanking them for their unwavering support. The 14-track album, Arirang, which was made in the second half of 2025, is expected to reflect on the group’s shared journey. During their break, Jimin and Jung Kook co-hosted the Disney+ travel show Are You Sure?!.

BTS, an acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan (or Beyond the Scene), has achieved significant global success, including four top 10 singles and two number one albums in the UK. They are renowned for hits such as Butter, Dynamite, and Life Goes On, as well as collaborations with Western artists including Charli XCX, Coldplay, and Halsey. The group made history as the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination, accumulating five nods to date. They are the best-selling music act in South Korean history, with over 40 million albums sold, and were the first non-English speaking group to sell out Wembley Stadium.

BTS: The Return is scheduled to launch on Netflix on 27 March.