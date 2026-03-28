Trump raises eyebrows as he shares why he ‘hangs out with losers’

US president Donald Trump may have insulted his own acquaintances on Friday, when he took questions at the Future Investments Initiative summit in Miami and revealed that he likes to “hang out with losers”.

Yes, he actually said that.

After being asked what leadership trait the world is missing, the Republican replied: “Well it’s winning.

“I always like to hang out with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories.

“I like people that listen to my success.”

As much as failing to end the Ukraine war on “day one” of his second term, and the ongoing war in Iran – sparked by US and Israeli strikes – constitutes “success”…

Unsurprisingly, those critical of the Trump administration have seized upon the convicted felon’s remarks, and the potential suggestion he’s making that his own cabinet are the “losers”:

YouTuber and political commentator Natalie Wynn wrote: “Well that explains his cabinet”:

“Everyone sitting at Mar-a-Lago realizing he’s talking about them,” tweeted Jessica Tarlov, co-host of The Five on Fox News:

Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer said it was “the only moment of self-awareness in Trump’s life”:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan reminded people that “tens of thousands of Americans voted for this guy to lead them, twice”:

And Happy Days actor Henry Winkler simply tweeted: “In his own words”:

If you thought this was bizarre from the president, this week also saw the US Treasury announce plans to feature Trump’s signature on all new paper currency in America.

Yes, really.

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