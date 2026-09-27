‘Everything Trump touches dies’: Snap of empty Reflecting Pool sparks condemnation

While “there’s always a tweet” highlights past tweets from US president Donald Trump which undermine his actions in the present day, “everything Trump touches dies” refers to the 80-year-old’s many projects which haven’t gone according to plan – such as the Reflecting Pool, with a new photo of the Washington, D.C landmark being met with condemnation online.

As a reminder, the Reflecting Pool has faced issues such as algae and peeling paint after the convicted felon sought to give it an “American flag blue” colour to align with the country’s 250th birthday celebrations on July 4.

And now, an image of the drained and empty pool is circulating online, and has been criticised by X/Twitter users:

“Man couldn’t renovate his way out of a f***ing paper bag,” wrote one:

Another tweeted the hashtag: “#EverythingTrumpTouchesDies”:

A third expressed a similar sentiment, commenting: “Everything Trump touches”:

A fourth compared the snap to one reportedly taken of the pool just six months ago:

And Mayra, also known as LePapillonBlu2, tweeted the initialism “ETTD”:

The Reflecting Pool is just one of a number of renovation projects the Trump administration has focus on during the Republican’s second term as president, with other controversial works including constructing a White House ballroom, a helipad on the South Lawn of the aforementioned government building, paving over the Rose Gardens and erecting a Triumphal Arch.

All of this happening, of course, while Americans face an affordability crisis.

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

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