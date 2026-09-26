Chinese president Xi Jinping’s state visit to America has resulted in a number of awkward moments for US president Donald Trump – from wincing at the sound of a flyover to past comments resurfacing on social media – and now, a photograph of the two leaders and their respective first ladies on the White House balcony, after watching a Silent Drill Platoon Review, is raising eyebrows online.

The image sees Trump looking sternly and wide-eyed at the camera in the centre, while an equally serious Melania looks on towards the left of the snap. On the right stand Jinping and the first lady of China, Peng Liyuan.

Taken by Chip Somodevilla of Getty Images, the photo has since been met with consternation and mockery from social media users, with one asking: “Why do they always look so angry and hateful?”:

“The face of someone who knows his presidency has failed,” wrote another:

Author Don Winslow said: “America is in real trouble”:

Mayra (@LePapillonBlu2) wrote: “This is what you look like when you have no soul, an empty carcass”:

Political commentator Jane of the North said: “This is a depraved man. He looks insane”:

And Trump biographer Seth Abramson described it as “f***ing chilling”:

It’s not the only bizarre moment to arise from Trump and Jinping’s interactions this week during the latter’s state visit, as the US president also came under fire for deciding to mock his predecessor Joe Biden in front of his Chinese counterpart while showing off the Presidential Walk of Fame.

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