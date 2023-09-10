2023 marks 22 years since the 9/11 attacks of 2001 which dramatically changed the course of history and the future of the United States as we know it.

In the hours following shocking the collapse of the Twin Towers on 11 September 2001, New Jersey’s local TV channel WWOR had Donald Trump on the line.

At this time, Trump was primarily known as a real-estate owner. He was asked about one of his own buildings situated near the World Trade Centre site, to which he responded by bragging about the size of his property.

Trump said:

"40 Wall Street actually was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Centre, was the tallest. And then, when they built the World Trade Centre, it became known as the second tallest. And now it’s the tallest.



"I have a window that looks directly at the World Trade Centre, and I saw this huge explosion. I really couldn’t even believe it.

Now, I’m looking at absolutely nothing. It’s just gone. It’s just hard to believe."

This isn’t the first time Trump’s response to the tragedy has raised eyebrows. In 2019, he was criticised for claiming to be a 9/11 first responder.

Before that, he falsely claimed that he saw Muslims celebrating the attack.

He was also widely criticised for editing a clip of Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar to insinuate that she approved of the attacks.

On another anniversary of the attack, this very clip has resurfaced again as a reminder of what the then-future president was up to on the United States' darkest day.





Despite his legal woes, Trump remains the favourite to be the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. With that in mind it's worth reminding ourselves of what he said about the horrific attacks.



