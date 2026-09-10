2026 marks 25 years since the 9/11 attacks of 2001 which dramatically changed the course of history and the future of the United States as we know it.

In the hours following shocking the collapse of the Twin Towers on 11 September 2001, New Jersey’s local TV channel WWOR had Donald Trump on the line.

At this time, Trump was primarily known as a real-estate owner. He was asked about one of his own buildings situated near the World Trade Centre site, to which he responded by bragging about the size of his property.

Trump said:

"40 Wall Street actually was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Centre, was the tallest. And then, when they built the World Trade Centre, it became known as the second tallest. And now it’s the tallest.



"I have a window that looks directly at the World Trade Centre, and I saw this huge explosion. I really couldn’t even believe it.

Now, I’m looking at absolutely nothing. It’s just gone. It’s just hard to believe."

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This isn’t the first time Trump’s response to the tragedy has raised eyebrows. In 2019, he was criticised for claiming to be a 9/11 first responder.

After it resurfaced this year, he posted a number of clips of himself on Truth Social in response to reports around it, writing: “The Failing New York Magazine wrote a story that I wasn’t down at the World Trade Center after the Tragedy of September 11th, because nobody saw me there.

“Well, I don’t think I would be the first thing on anyone’s mind but, I was there, obviously not on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter, with a large group of Construction Workers.

“Everything I said was exactly accurate and, to prove the point, I am attaching clips of me there with numerous of my people, including my then Head of Security, Matthew Calamari, who has confirmed that very sad trip to Lower Manhattan, many times, to many different Journalists, but it’s a story that just won’t die."

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