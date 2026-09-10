Apple unveils its first-ever foldable iPhone Duo - and the internet gave its verdict

Apple has revealed it's new product, iPhone Duo, the first foldable iPhone.

Designed to have a 7.6-inch inner display, the device "provides a large canvas for viewing content, gaming, and multitasking."

If you were wondering about the crease line when folding the iPhone Duo together, it has a special nano-texture finish which "minimizes glare for an unparalleled viewing experience."

When the device is closed it has a 5.4-inch outer display which delivers 90 percent of the screen area of iPhone 18 Pro.

Journalists take photos of the new foldable iPhone Duo displayed during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 9, 2026 Photo by Karl Mondon / AFP via Getty Images

“iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what’s possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone,” said John Ternus, Apple’s CEO.

“With the largest display ever on iPhone that still fits easily in your pocket, combined with the power of A20 Pro, iPhone Duo helps you stay more immersed and productive wherever you go, whether you’re enjoying content, multitasking across apps, or gaming.”

Popular Twitch streamer iShowSpeed met Ternus on Wednesday (September 9) at the Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event at the company's corporate headquarters, Apple Park, California.

Apple CEO John Ternus (L) stands with Darren Jason Watkins Jr., "IShowSpeed", as he holds the new iPhone Duo during Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event at the company's corporate headquarters, Apple Park, on September 9, 2026 in Cupertino, California. The event featured Apple product announcements and was Apple CEO John Ternus’s first keynote address in his new role. Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

"Wait, I gotta be the first person to do a backflip holding an iPhone Duo," the 21-year-old said on his Twitch stream. "Chat, we should make history right now.”

And that's exactly what he did.

News of the new foldable iPhone has been making the rounds on social media - here's what the internet had to say about the latest product launch.

One person said, "Can't wait to watch THE ODYSSEY on my iPhone Duo, the way Christopher Nolan intended."





"Yeah I don't know if I buy this, Apple," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "This might be one of the most unbelievable sentences I’ve read."









"Ok but can the iPhone Duo do this #AppleEvent," a fourth person commented, referencing Hannah Montana.





A fifth person shared "Gonna use both Safari and Ticketmaster for the next Ticketmaster war oh we’re so up."





"Me taking a call on the iPhone Duo."

"Phone Duo Performative Mode."





"Me using Excel on my new iPhone Duo: #AppleEvent"

"Boyfriends everywhere rejoicing."

To get your hands on an iPhone Duo, pre-orders will begin Friday, October 16, and the model will be available from Friday, October 23.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.