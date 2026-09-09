Eagles fledge after protective effort during breeding season

Two white-tailed eagle chicks have successfully fledged after rangers closed a nearby car park and path to avoid disturbing them during the breeding season.

A pair of white-tailed eagles settled at the nest near Loch Sunart in the Highlands earlier this year.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) temporarily closed the car park and the trails to Àrd-Àirigh to minimise any disturbance and give the birds the best chance of raising their young successfully.

FLS said that the chicks successfully fledged at the end of July and are now gaining confidence.

The eagles are said to be gaining in confidence (Forestry and Land Scotland/PA)

Environment ranger Pete Madden said: “Although the young birds are now flying, they remain close to the nest site while they build strength and confidence.

“The nest continues to serve as a feeding platform, with the adult birds regularly returning with food for the fledglings.

“To avoid disturbance during this critical stage, the car park and the trails to Àrd-Àirigh (signposted as Ardery) are currently closed until the juvenile birds begin ranging further from the nest area.

“We will continue to monitor their behaviour closely and advise when it is appropriate to reopen the nearby visitor facilities.”

FLS said that staff engaged with the local community and visitors to explain the reasons for the temporary restrictions and the importance of protecting the nesting birds.

FLS said that anyone interested in viewing the nest site without disturbing the birds can do so from the Garbh Eilean hide.