Donald Trump ’s latest promise has been slammed as a “bribe” as he promises cash for every adult US citizen.

The upcoming November midterms are coming at possibly the worst time for US president Trump, with “historically bad” approval ratings in part due to his Iran war and the human and economic consequences of it. Americans have seen record-high gas prices over Labor Day weekend and 18 US service members killed.

In what many have seen as a desperate attempt to “bribe” people for their vote, Trump made the stunning claim he will allegedly give $5,000 dollars to each adult US citizen if Republicans do well in the midterms.

“Only I can make this promise to you and here is my promise: If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our economic … tremendous economic success, like, in history we’ve never had anything like what’s happening.

“But, because of our tremendous strength and success, economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said in Dallas at the 2026 Republican midterm convention.

It is estimated that it would cost the US economy $1.3 trillion. But, as many online pointed out, this is now at least the third time Trump has pledged cash to Americans , and the two times before this it never materialised .

“The POTUS just offered a bribe for your vote. Anyone else doing this would be arrested. This is NOT how the Constitution was set up. He is a criminal and those who support him are aiding and abetting his crimes,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “Trump is resorting to bribing people with random socialist handouts but only if Republicans sweep the election.

“You can’t make this stuff up.”

Someone else pointed out: “Seems like I remember there being laws against things like this?”

“I bet the people still expecting those $5000 DOGE refund checks are really excited about this,” another mocked.

One person said: “I know it doesn't matter anymore. But this is super duper illegal to even say.”

Another remarked: “Aside from the blatant illegality here, you’ll get this right after your tariff dividend, your freedom dividend, Trump’s health care plan, and your $2 gas.”

Someone else mocked: “This doesn't at all sound desperate or weird.”

“The climate really is *that* bad for Republicans,” another suggested.

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

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