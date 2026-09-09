'South Park' changes name to 'South America' to mock Trump's renaming antics

South Park is getting a name change, with the show being renamed South America to mock President Donald Trump's attempts to rename different geographical locations.

Trump has been attempting to rename places, firstly starting with changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, then most recently he signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America. Now he has even proposed renaming the state of New Mexico as New America.

As a result, Trump's changes have been appeared on Apple and Google's online maps - and to reflect all is going on the animated sitcom has changed its name ahead of season 29.

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount - a Skydance Capitulation,"South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said in a statement to The Independent.

This latest news comes off the back of the show winning its fifth Emmy for Best Animated Show, marking it's first win since 2013.

In an Instagram post, the official South Park account celebrated the win by posting an image of Trump holding the Emmy trophy with pants and underwear around his ankles, with other characters in the background with text that read, "You finally got your Emmy."





Perhaps in reference to Trump previously fuming on X back in 2012 about his show The Apprentice not winning the award, "The Emmys were horrendous…the absolute worst show."

"“The Emmys are all politics, that’s why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won — even though it should have many times over.”

As for South Park's post caption, it read, "Congratulations to Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and the entire South Park team on their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program!"

South Park is set to return to our screens on Wednesday, September 16.

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