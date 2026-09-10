If you need more confirmation that Donald Trump loves to make everything about himself, look no further than his recent dedication to 9/11 hero, Welles Crowther.

Crowther, a volunteer firefighter, became synonymous with the nickname 'The Man in the Red Bandana', after he bravely saved up to 18 lives during the historic terrorist attack in 2001.

Then 24, the equities trader-by-day from Rockland County, N.Y. was working in the South Tower when tragedy struck.

Wearing a distinctive red bandana, he escorted a number of victims to safety, before the tower collapsed with him inside.

Now, he's being honoured with a Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian honour - ahead of the attack's 25th anniversary.

However, as president Donald Trump presented Crowther’s family during the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s “Steel Across America” event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (September 8), he couldn't help but engage in a little self-indulgence - and jealousy.

“Today we also remember another hero of 9/11,” Trump said while recounting Crowther’s actions inside the South Tower, before a remark no one saw coming.

“It was certain they were sure they were going to die. Then suddenly a rescuer appeared. They call him the man in the red bandana. Have you heard that term? The man in the red bandana has become more famous than me. I don’t like it. Very unhappy. But he’s become much more famous than me,” he added.

Now, on social media, people have had enough of his antics.

"Welles Crowther sacrificed his life to save others. Absolutely disgusting coming from the President of the United States", one person wrote.

"I don't know what's more irritating-the fact that he made it about him, or the fact that those idiots behind him laugh and applaud", a second noted.





"This is the most effective proof point as to why nobody wants this sundowning loser anywhere near the actual 9/11 25th memorial Friday", a third wrote, nodding to the fact that Trump will not attend Ground Zero as part of the remembrance service.

"Welles Crowther did more for others that morning that Trump has in 80 years", a fourth echoed.

It comes shortly after Trump claimed he 'evacuated' ground zero during the attacks - however, there are no reports to suggest this is true.

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