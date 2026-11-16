US president Donald Trump is known for sharing AI-generated slop on his social media channels, but one short video shared to his Truth Social platform on Sunday has sparked outrage online as it was a fake video showing soldiers kneeling on a runway to Christian music.

He then proceeded to share a repost from someone else on the platform who added: “May God protect our troops say AMEN.”

According to the fact-checking website Lead Stories, the video was uploaded to TikTok back in April by a creator labelled as “AI-generated”, and when put through an AI detector, it came back as being more than 91 per cent “likely to be AI-generated”.

The video has since been called out over on X/Twitter, with Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch labelling it “deeply irresponsible” and “absolutely sickening”:

MeidasTouch itself said: “Trump is posting more AI slop”:

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein tweeted: “This is so DISRESPECTFUL. I’m BEYOND WORDS HERE”:

It’s not the only AI-generated Truth Social post from Trump to be slammed on social media in the past 24 hours, as the 80-year-old also shared a fake image of him cradling the 15-year-old son of his homeland security secretary, Markwayne Mullin.

California representative Ted Lieu responded by saying “Trump is not well”, while MeidasTouch said it was “Incredibly creepy to post AI slop of you embracing someone else’s child”.

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