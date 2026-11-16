Trump tries to blame Joe Biden for FAA nationwide ground stop and everyone is tired

Donald Trump is still blaming Joe Biden for issues occurring under his leadership and people have had enough of his administration shirking responsibility.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide order for air traffic across the US to be grounded , causing chaos across the travel sector. It is only the second time since 9/11 that it has happened.

The cause of the FAA shutdown was explained by the organisation as “excessive data flooding the systems”. DHS secretary Markwayne Mullin added that transport secretary Sean Duffy and the FAA were putting “patches”, “new technology” and equipment onto the older system, overwhelming it.

Even as the Trump administration admitted that it was their interference which caused the shutdown, it hasn’t stopped the US president from yet again trying to blame his predecessor, despite being almost two years into his own term as president with Republican control of Congress.

In a Truth Social post coming two days after the FAA shutdown, Trump broke his silence on it, writing: “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad … We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST! Our FAA is doing a great job, and is ready to go. President DJT.”

The attempt to blame Biden doesn’t appear to have washed.

Someone remarked: “As inevitable as the tide.”

One person asked: “Why is the guy that claimed he would fix everything ‘On Day One’ still blaming Biden for everything on day 663?”

Another wrote: “God, this is pathetic. Nothing new for him, but holy s**t. NO ONE in this administration can take responsibility for f**kups worth a damn. An inability to responsibility for anything, obviously now, is a sign of incompetent and poor leadership. He's been like this from the start.”

“SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT, THE PERSON WHO HAS BEEN PRESIDENT FOR 6 OF THE LAST 10 YEARS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANYTHING THAT HAS HAPPENED IN AMERICA,” someone posed.

“On brand,” another commented.





Someone else pointed out: “Things Trump has demanded be ‘fixed’ in last two years. The Reflecting pool. The Rose Garden.The East Potomac golf course.

“Something Trump hasn't said a word about fixing in the last two years. The US air traffic system. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Another asked: “I’m confused. Why are Duffy and Mullin saying we need more money for the FAA? Trump says he brought in $22 TRILLION and we’re so rich we don’t know what to do with it. Can someone explain why this GOLDEN AGE doesn’t include a functioning FAA?”

“Trump finally weighs in on the FAA s**tshow and like clockwork he blames… Joe Biden!” wrote another.

Someone else noted: “Funny how when Trump wanted to build a ballroom, an arch, destroy agencies, bailout farmers hurt by his policies and put his name on the Kennedy Center he didn't run to Congress but when he wants to update FAA system Congress must act despite him receiving $12 billion from Congress already.”

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