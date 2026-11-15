The HBO adaptation of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series has already found itself shrouded in considerable controversy – from the director of the original two films Chris Colombus branding it “more of the same” and Professor Sprout actor Miriam Margolyes suggesting it’s an “endless search for money”, to new cast members facing a backlash over their involvement amid Rowling’s anti-trans views.

Now, a new scene from the series, which begins with The Philosopher’s Stone, has been shared online, showing Harry and other Hogwarts students enjoying a banquet in the Great Hall, as Lithgow’s Dumbledore and Janet McTeer’s McGonigal discuss Harry looking a lot like his father, James.

Except, the reaction to the footage has been overwhelmingly negative, with one X/Twitter user asking: “Why’s it filmed like an SNL skit?”:

“Why does it look like a Harry Potter themed advert rather than an actual show? Like I keep expecting to see price tags on the food,” said another:

A third said it was “absolute slop that should not exist”:

A fourth wrote: “It looks very cold. I like the organic warmth of the original’s grading”:

“As a millennial who spent hours upon hours reading Harry Potter growing up, I’m insulted by this,” said a fifth:

And TV writer and comedian Chase Mitchell commented that there is a “*profound* sense of ‘why are we doing this’ that permeates every frame”:

Brutal.

Joining Lithgow and McTeer in the series are Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Harry, Ron and Hermione respectively, with Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost playing Hagrid.

I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, with stage actor Luke Thallon playing Quirinus Quirrell and The Fast Show’s Paul Whitehouse starring as Argus Filch.

The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson is set to play Molly Weasley, while Warwick Davis will reprise his role of Professor Flitwick form the films.

The actor playing Voldemort is yet to be announced.

Fans already made their thoughts known on the series when a trailer was released back in March, with many criticising a lack of magic or there being “none of the charm” in the remake.

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