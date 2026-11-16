GTA 6 LIVE: New story and gameplay details revealed ahead of launch

New GTA 6 story and gameplay details have been revealed in a new report ahead of Rockstar Games' highly anticipated launch.



Grand Theft Auto 6 releases this week on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Players who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate Edition can pre-load GTA 6 ahead of the release date. It takes up around 210GB of space so Rockstar is giving gamers time to install the game ahead of its release.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and live updates as they happen. We'll also be building up to the game's release.

New GTA 6 story and gameplay details revealed ahead of launch Fresh GTA 6 story and gameplay details have been revealed ahead of the game's launch on 19 November. A new report from The Guardian reveals "for some acts of this game you are locked into one character's perspective but most of the time you can switch freely between them". Jason and Lucia also seemingly cannot do everything from the very beginning as the report adds: "[They] can't just steal any car or bust their way into a bank; at the start they can only hotwire low-end vehicles and pick basic locks, working their way up to the higher-value jobs later." Speaking to The Guardian, Rob Nelson, co-studio head and head of development at Rockstar North, said: "These guys are a younger couple with their backs against the wall. "Narratively, it doesn't make a lot of sense for them to go out and cause as much carnage and make as much noise as they can." It's also the first Grand Theft Auto game where players can express a degree of empathy and are encouraged to do so if they wish.

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