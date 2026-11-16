Despite not being seen in public for several days in a row, it hasn’t stopped US president Donald Trump jumping on Truth Social to post some pretty baffling AI-generated content.

In pretty bizarre fashion, Trump shared a tale of how he allegedly phoned the 15-year-old son of then-Senator, now Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin , every day after he suffered a brain injury while wrestling.

According to the AP, Markwayne Mullin’s son Jim suffered a severe brain injury during a high school wrestling match in 2020. Trump reportedly flew his family to a treatment facility and contacted him daily.

A post from X/Twitter user @GolfandTri claimed that when Jim was injured, he could not recognise his own father, but remembered that Trump was president.

The story, which Trump reposted, continued: “When Trump learned what had happened- he didn't simply send a card. He didn't make a public statement. He personally picked up the phone and called. Then he sent his private plane so Jim could travel to a rehabilitation center in California.

“And for two weeks - even while in the middle of the campaign trail - Trump called that boy every single day.”

The story also claimed that one visit from Trump “began helping Jim's memory come back” and that he did it “without cameras, without headlines, without asking for credit”.

AI-generated images attached to the post depicted Trump cradling a smiling teenager in what appears to be the Oval Office, while Mullin cried watching on.

People have been left pretty unsettled by Trump reposting it.

“Incredibly creepy to post AI slop of you embracing someone else’s child,” someone argued.

Senator Ted Lieu argued: “Trump is not well.”

Another suggested: “This is grotesque, right down to the faked image of Trump cradling Markwayne Mullin's son in the Oval Office while Mullin fights back tears. All else aside, it shows zero grace to exploit another man's suffering to try to exalt yourself.”

One person wrote: “Imagine being Markwayne Mullin as Trump posts AI slop of himself cradling AI slop of your injured son and supposedly nursing him back to health, while a fake version of you cries with gratitude in the background.

“Totally normal. Nothing creepy here.”

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