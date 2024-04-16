Reporter who revealed that Trump fell asleep in court confirms how he reacted to her

The reporter who revealed that Donald Trump fell asleep in court has confirmed how the former president reacted to her and it’s pretty clear he was not happy.

New York Times and CNN reporter Maggie Haberman was in court for day one of Trump’s criminal trial , which began on Monday (15 April).

On day one, jury selection in the trial began. Haberman was in court and reported : “Trump appears to be sleeping. His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack.”

Trump must have gotten wind of the reporting, as Haberman said he “glared” at her for “several seconds” while leaving the courtroom.

On the CNN show The Source that evening, Haberman was discussing the day with the host Kaitlan Collins.

Collins said, “At one point, the [press] pool said that he was glaring at you for several seconds. You had reported shortly before that during a break that he appeared to be falling asleep at one point as the proceedings were getting kind of tedious. Did you notice that?”

Haberman replied: “Mmhm. Yes, I noticed it. He made a pretty specific stare at me and walked out of the room.”

She continued: “I reported earlier that he had appeared to fall asleep. Now, we had seen him– I want to be clear that I’ve seen lots of people fall asleep in courtrooms. I’ve seen jurors fall asleep. I’ve seen judges fall asleep.

“If anyone falls asleep who’s a criminal defendant in a case, we’re going to report on it. But he doesn’t like when such things are reported and I’m guessing – I don’t know – that that’s what this was about.”

Trump is facing 34 felony counts, issued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which relate to the claims that he falsified business accounts to hide hush money paid to former adult star Stormy Daniels during his first bid to become president in 2016.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking