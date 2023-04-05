What is Stormy Daniels real name and how did she get her porn moniker?

Stormy Daniels is in the news as Donald Trump faces allegations that "hush money" was paid to the former adult film star, after the two had an alleged affair in 2006.

Trump appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges, including falsifying business records to allegedly pay the money to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during his 2016 presidential campaign.

What is Stormy Daniels real name? Unbelievably, Stormy Daniels is a stage name. Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford. She chose the stage name Stormy Daniels to reflect her love of the American rock band Mötley Crüe, whose bassist, Nikki Sixx, named his daughter Storm. As for Daniels, it has been reported she chose this name because she likes Jack Daniels whiskey.





Adult film star Stormy Daniels has sued President Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen (Getty Images ) Getty Images





Daniels/ Clifford met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California, where she was hired to greet competitors between tees.

She has claimed Trump had a bodyguard invite her to dinner, and that they later had sex in his hotel room despite him being married to eventual first lady Melania Trump.

Trump will next face a court hearing on 4th December about the trial so it will be a while before we find out if the case will end up affecting the former president or if it will end up a big Stormy in a teacup.

