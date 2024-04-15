Trump makes 'shocking' mistake about US population moments before trial begins

Donald Trump has managed to make an embarrassing error about the population of the United States in a Truth Social post protesting the beginning of his hush money trial, which starts today in New York City.

Trump will become the first-ever American president to stand a criminal trial when he will face 34 felony charges issued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

These relate to claims that he falsified business records in order to conceal 'hush money' payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

In a furious Truth Social post, Trump called for the case to be thrown out, saying: "As virtually every legal scholar has powerfully stated, the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case is, among other things, BARRED by the Statute of Limitations. This ‘trial’ should be ended by the highly conflicted presiding Judge.”

In a follow-up post, he made a bold claim that hundreds of millions of Americans are supporting him in the trail and that he is "fighting for their freedom."

The former POTUS wrote: "When I walk into that courtroom, I know I will have the love of 200 million Americans behind me, and I will be FIGHTING for the FREEDOM of 325 MILLION AMERICANS!"

It's hard to see what Trump is getting at here as neither of his numbers really match up.

The United States currently has a population of the United States is currently 344 million, according to Worldometers, significantly smaller than the 525 million number he is projecting here.

Perhaps he's referring to how many supporters he believes he has but at the 2020 election he only got 74 million votes but we all know that he doesn't believe those numbers are accurate.

Trump's egregious inflation of his supporters and the US population has been widely mocked on social media.













Before walking into the courtroom on Monday, Trump told reporters: "This is an assault on America, nothing like this has ever happened before, there’s never been anything like it. Every legal scholar said this case is nonsense, it should have never been brought, it doesn’t deserve anything like this,”

"There is no case and I’ve said it people that don’t necessarily follow or like Donald Trump said this is an outrage that this case was brought. This is political persecution this is a persecution like never before, nobody has ever seen anything like it and again it’s a case that should have never been brought, it’s an assault on America and that’s why I am very proud to be here. This is an assault on our country and it’s a country that’s failing, it’s a country that’s run by an incompetent man and is very much involved in this case. This is really an attack on a political opponent, that is all it is, so I’m very honoured to be here, thank you very much."

