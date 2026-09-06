Trump appears with new 'brunette' hair and everyone is baffled

Whether it's his tan or his makeup - Donald Trump's appearance can often eclipse his politics when it comes to social media talking points.

However, there are few things that could overshadow an even more drastic change he's made to his look: His hair.

The president is known for sporting a light blonde quiff, however, during a recent departure from Air Force One, it was noticeably absent.

Trump touched down in Morristown, New Jersey on Friday (4 September) to waiting reporters, where he was photographed with significantly darker, brunette hair.

In fact, the change took so many people by surprised that many began questioning if it was fake. But, we can confirm that it is very much real.

"If I hadn’t pulled the photos from Getty Images myself, I wouldn’t have believed it", Yashar Ali wrote on X.

"He’s going w the brunette look for the fall", another added.

"I’m glad his hair matches his personality now: hideous", a third joked, while a fourth posted a photo of a doctored 'Just For Men' hair dye box renamed 'Just For Assholes'.

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, another frequent Trump critic, wrote in all caps, “You have got to be kidding me.”

The 80-year-old is currently gearing up to speak at the Republican Midterm Convention this week.

That's one way to create a distraction from all of America's problems.

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