Trump appears to fall asleep during yet another White House event: 'He's lights out'

People think US president Donald Trump fell asleep yet again as he appeared heavy-eyed during a healthcare affordability event at the White House .

It’s a frequent occurrence which health analysts have sounded the alarm on as Trump has continued the pattern of falling asleep during official daytime events.

The most recent iteration of Trump’s daytime shuteye came when he appeared to fall asleep in the desk chair in the Oval Office surrounded by cabinet officials, US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Dr Oz, and other health care executives who had gathered for a healthcare event.

In a clip widely shared online, Trump could be seen with his mouth and eyes drooping while Dr Oz spoke about the price of drugs. Meanwhile, Trump sat unmoved in his chair behind the famous Resolute Desk, resting his hands on it.

One critic wrote, “it's lights out time for Trump” as they shared the video.

“You would think they’d stop scheduling these press conferences during executive nap time,” someone mocked.

Another argued: “Let him sleep. He way more dangerous when he's awake.”

Someone else said: “He called Joe Biden ‘sleepy’ for years only to get caught sleeping more times on camera than any human being ever.”

“Holy s**t the man is in rem (sleep cycle),” another said.

Another suggested: “It's absolutely wild that Trump falling asleep during every press conference where he isn't the center of attention doesn't get a 10th of the coverage of ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’.”

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