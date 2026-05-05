Donald Trump is bragging again about how many cognitive tests he has taken – and people think he’s totally missing the point.

For many months now, questions around US president Trump’s cognition and his competence to hold the most powerful office in the world have continued to be posed.

Particular note has been paid to Trump’s apparent own admission that he has undertaken several cognitive tests, previously bragging about how he managed to identify a giraffe and allegedly “acing” the tests .

But, rather than quelling any concerns about the president’s health and well-being, his repeated reference to the cognitive tests is doing the opposite as people question why the president is apparently having to take so many of them.

“Whenever they get a little sassy, like, ‘Does he still have it? Does he still have what it takes?’, I say, ‘Alright, I’ll take another one’. And they are hard … There are many people in this room that I know that are smart, they’re not going to ace them,” Trump claimed recently.

He continued: “The first question is very easy – you have a lion, a bear, an alligator and a what’s another good, a squirrel, OK? Which is the squirrel?”

“‘Every time someone says I’m stupid I take a test where I point at pictures of animals and say what animals they are’ isn’t the flex he thinks it is,” someone argued.

Mehdi Hasan commented: “How is this not a SNL skit? How is this real? How can anyone with an IQ above 60 support this man or think he’s anything other than insane?”

Someone else argued: “His obsession with these tests is now officially worrisome.”

Another suggested: “He sounds so stupid when he brags about this.”

“Why does he keep bringing this up unprompted lol,” another person asked.

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