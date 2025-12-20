Trump brags about identifying a giraffe in latest ‘cognitive test’ boast

As the health of US president Donald Trump continues to spark debate online, the 79-year-old bragged about ‘acing’ three cognitive tests during a rally in North Carolina on Friday, including being able to identify a giraffe.

Yes, really.

Trump’s comments follow a Truth Social post earlier this month in which he claimed the tests are “something which few people would be able to do very well”.

The Republican wrote: “I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know.

“I have been told that few people have been able to 'ace' this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all..."

And now, at a rally in North Carolina on Friday, Trump told supporters: “I did something no other president’s ever done, I took cognitive tests. By the way, not easy.

“Could you imagine Sleepy Joe [Biden] taking a cognitive test? The first question was like, ‘what is this’, and they show a lion, a giraffe, a fish and a hippopotamus, right, and they say, ‘which is the giraffe?’

“What happens is, it then gets harder.”

The latest brag has since been met with disbelief from X/Twitter users:

“Why do doctors keep giving Trump cognitive tests,” asked California representative Ted Lieu:

Podcaster and activist Garry Kasperov commented: ““Who is running the country,”

And writer, director and comedian Travon Free reminded us of an iconic brag from Trump’s first term, in the form of “person, woman, man, camera, TV":

While it’s not clear to which specific cognitive test Trump is referring, many have suggested it may be the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which involves naming a horse, tiger and duck.

