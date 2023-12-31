Trump mocked for wanting a ‘new and spectacular’ FBI HQ

Donald Trump, who in April said “Republicans in Congress should defund the [Department of Justice] and FBI until they come to their senses” following his New York indictment, has suddenly expressed his desire to have the FBI given a “new and spectacular building” in Washington DC.

The former president, who hopes to make a return to the White House in the 2024 US presidential election, also accused the organisation of “prosecutorial misconduct” back in August 2022, when they raided his Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into whether he violated federal law by mishandling classified documents.

On Saturday, however, he took to his Truth Social platform to write: “The FBI headquarters should not be moved to a far away location, but should stay right where it is, in a new and spectacular building, in the best location in our now crime ridden and filthy dirty, graffiti scarred, Capitol.

“They should be involved in bringing back DC, not running away from it, especially the violent crime.

“An important part of my platform for president is to bring back, restore, and rebuild Washington DC into the ‘crown jewel’ of our nation. We will make it crime free and GREAT AGAIN.

“The FBI should not be fleeing for safer, yet much less convenient, environs. It should make where they are now the safest place on earth! DON’T MOVE THE FBI.”

Trump’s comments come after the General Services Administration (GSA) picked a site in Maryland as a replacement for the FBI’s Washington DC base back in November.

GSA administrator Robin Carnahan said in a statement at the time: “GSA looks forward to building the FBI a state-of-the-art headquarters campus in Greenbelt to advance their critical mission for years to come.”

And after Trump’s suggestion of a “new” building for the FBI in Washington DC, some Twitter/X users have joked about what the design would look like:

In the same month as the GSA confirmed its selection of Maryland as the new location for the FBI, the inspector general for the body announced an investigation into the decision.

A site in the state of Virginia was also in the running prior to Maryland’s selection.

