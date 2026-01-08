Stranger Things fans were left disappointed when no secret finale episode was released, and now they're calling out Duffer Brothers over a recent comment they made about whether they would potentially return to the show.

There had been much discussion and theorising among the fanbase of the Netflix series that Volume 2 and the finale were "contorted versions created by Vecna, in which the audience, Mike, or both are under Vecna’s curse," as part of "#ConformityGate", and there would be a surprise episode where the gang would break the curse.

But alas, January 7 came around and no episode dropped despite Netflix allegedly crashing due to viewers logging on to the streaming platform in the hopes the secret episode would appear.

This comes as a remark from the Duffer Brothers makes the rounds on social media, where they hinted that Stranger Things could come back sometime in the future.



“This season really does close the door on this story and the characters. I guess never say never, maybe in 20 years when we’re all broke and need some money. We’ve talked about it; this is our safety net," Matt Duffer told Entertainment Tonight, as Ross nodded in agreement.

Although this hasn't impressed fans, as they were disappointed to hear that the show's creator would only revive the series for monetary purposes.

One person said, "This is like the number one thing you do not say in an interview."

"Saying 'you might bring back one of the most beloved shows in the world just because you need money' is obviously not a good look for the Duffer Brothers..." a second person posted.









A third person asked, "And didn't they JUST say 'this is the last time we will see these characters'?





"This is killing me so bad they really just dgaf," a fourth person commented.





Someone else shared, "Lol so when y'all see all this show reboots 20 years later and unnecessary movie sequels, y'all know why."

Stranger Things 5 is available to watch only on Netflix.



Elsewhere from Indy100, Stranger Things conspiracy falls flat amid 'Netflix crash', and Sadie Sink gives her verdict on Eleven's fate in Stranger Things.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.