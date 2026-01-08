US O-1B visa draws Ali G comparisons amid influencer and OnlyFans surge

The US O-1B visa has been hit with some serious confusion and striking comparisons, after it was reported that they're increasingly being issued to influencers and OnlyFans models.

They're typically given to "individuals with an extraordinary ability in the arts or extraordinary achievement in motion picture or television industry," as per the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

However, in a report for The Financial Times, immigration lawyers claimed that influencers now make up half of their clients, including those from adult platforms too.

The report also suggested that this increase is a result of easy-to-understand metrics such as follower counts and earnings, which gives them approval.

Fiona McEntee, founding partner of the McEntee Law Group, said that proof can even come in the form of a paid brand deal or appearing at a brand event.

It didn't take long for the findings to find their way onto social media, with many now calling the O-1B visa, "the Ali G visa".

Sacha Baron Cohen's Ali G Indahouse features a scene between Ali G and a group of ministers discussing immigration.

The fictional character then brings attention to what he believes the UK is lacking: "We ain’t got enough fit women."

"We’s got too many mingers. No offence, Karen. So we let in all the fit refugees and turn away the rank ones. Then we solve both problems," he adds.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The sentiment was soon echoed on X/Twitter, with one writing: Trump is literally doing the Ali G 'let the fit ones in' policy."

Another quipped: "Incredible that the US has taken policy advice from Ali G."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "This might be the least stupid and destructive thing they're doing, so I guess there is that."

Indy100 reached out to the White House for comment

