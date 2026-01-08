The mayor of Minneapolis is being praised for his strong response to ICE after the fatal shooting of a woman.

On Wednesday (7 January), 37-year-old US citizen Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent through the window of a car, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

Responding to the incident in a press conference, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey condemned the presence of ICE in the state and called “bulls**t” on the narrative of “self-defence” that the agency is “trying to spin”.

“To ICE – get the f**k out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,” Frey said.

In a subsequent CNN interview, the reporter said Republicans have criticised him for using strong language that is “escalating tensions”.

Frey responded: “I’m so sorry if I offended their Disney princess ears, but here’s the thing: if we’re talking about what’s inflammatory, on the one hand you’ve got someone who dropped an F bomb, and on the other you’ve got someone who killed somebody else.

“F bomb. Killing somebody. I think the more inflammatory action is killing somebody. And so, once again, let’s be real and just honest and straight up about what’s happening here. This is not OK. The way they’re coming into cities, not just Minneapolis, but around the country, is not OK.”

Many have praised Frey for his robust response.

“F**king love this guy,” someone wrote.

Another said: “I don't like Jacob Frey, and he's 100% right.”

Someone else commented: “More of this. We need more Democrats with a righteous rage in their bellies.”

“I have seen Democrats pearl clutching over this too. I don’t think Jacob Frey was angry enough. Not outwardly. I can tell he’s seething inside. We all are.

“America is a caged animal right now being terrorized by its keeper and she’s screaming to be free,” one person claimed.

Another said: “Jacob f**king Frey, American hero. This dude rocks.”

“Oh he’s OVER it,” said another.

