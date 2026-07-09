Donald Trump has hit out at 'scum' Iran and dubbed their ceasefire 'over' after the US military launched a series of 'powerful' strikes at 10pm yesterday (7 July).

The US says three tankers came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting them to retaliate against 80 targets.

The attacks saw the threat level in the Middle East Maritime Region increased to "severe".

This morning (8 July), Trump was asked by reporters at the NATO summit if the US ceasefire with Iran has ended as a result.

"It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's over. I'll speak to our negotiators, they want to negotiate.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them."

"They're liars," he continued, vowing that "if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it."

"They're sick. There's something wrong with them", he reiterated, branding them "cancer".

However, for those around the world watching on as it appears any hope of peace is taking a backwards step once more, it's just a reminder that nothing really changes.

"Fell for it again award", one person wrote.

"Can we just have ONE peaceful week?", asked another.

"This isn't a reality show", affirmed another.

"He really out here canceling ceasefire like it’s a netflix subscription", someone else echoed, while another noted: "This is the same person who said he never started any wars, only ended them."

It's thought US defense secretary Pete Hegseth has cancelled a trip to Israel in the aftermath.

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