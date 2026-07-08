Why is Erling Haaland wearing a different name on his World Cup jersey?

Erling Haaland has been one of the standout players of the World Cup and everyone has been loving his Snapchat antics - but there's one change football fans have noticed.

The 25-year-old has helped to secure his home country into the tournament quarterfinals for the first time after defeating Brazil on Sunday, with two goals.

He is now tied with footy legends Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé for goals scored during the tournament, as all three have netted seven so far.

But football fans have spotted that Haaland's jersey looks different - as it says "Braut Haaland" rather than just "Haaland" which is what is on his Manchester City jersey.

There is a wholesome reason for this difference as "Braut" pays tribute to his family roots.

Braut is is the footballer's middle name - but also his mother's maiden name - with her full name being Gry Marita Braut, who was national heptathlon champion in Norway in the 1990s.

While, his father Alf-Inge Haaland, was a former Premier League player who played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Manchester City, and won 34 caps representing Norway.

In Norway, it's common for children to use the names of both of their parents.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway adjusts his ponytail after scoring his team's second goal against Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 05, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Norway are set to face England in the World Cup quarter-finals this Saturday (July 11) at the Miami Stadium, after England secured their quarter final placed by defeating Mexico 3-2.

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