An investigation has been opened by FIFA in light of allegations of racist abuse from a video involving popular streamer IShowSpeed and Argentina fans.

During an IShowSpeed livestream from the match, the streamer could be heard asking a fan in an Argentina jersey what was being said toward him.

That's when IShowSpeed, who is Black, appeared to be informed by the Spanish-speaking fan he was told to “go cry to the zoo.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, FIFA said, "FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society."

"FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation.

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS

"The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

As a big football fan, the 21-year-old has been attending various matches during the World Cup and has amassed over 50 million YouTube subscribers, 45 million Instagram followers and 47 million on TikTok.

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappé has condemned a Paraguayan senator as a "despicable woman" over her "brazen racism" following Paraguay's elimination from the World Cup.

After Paraguay's World Cup exit, Celeste Amarilla took to X (formerly Twitter), to mock the French captain's origins, education and appearance in a post which has since been deleted.

On X, Mbappe wrote, "Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup."

Amarilla has since responded to Mbappé statement, where she said in her open letter in French and Spanish that her issue was not with the country of France, but specifically with the French captain.

In the letter she said she regretted mistreating Mbappé with "the same insults" she’s received as a mixed-race person, in the post which she has since deleted.

However, she has accused him of gender-based violence in regards to his statement about her, demanding that he apologise and threatened legal action if he doesn't take back his comments.

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