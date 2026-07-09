This World Cup has been memorable for plenty of reasons: Jordan Henderson suffered a nasty injury in a game he didn't even play from celebrating too hard, Japanese fans went viral for cleaning up the stadiums, and Erling Haaland has become an accidental internet sensation.

Haaland was already well-loved among Manchester City fans (as well as his goal-scoring ability, he does a pretty tidy Yorkshire accent), and now he's on the world stage with Norway, his infectious personality has only become an even bigger talking point.

Despite being Norway's MVP in the tournament, which the country hasn't qualified for in 28 years, his Snapchat antics have been keeping fans entertained - and, now - the resurgence of a rap track he made with his friends back in 2016, too.

The homemade music video, posted to a YouTube channel titled 'Flow Kingz' sees a then-15-year-old Haaland alongside Erik Botheim (who currently plays for Malmö FF) and Erik Tobias Sandberg dancing in someone's back yard as they rap in Norwegian on 'Kygo Jo'.

With over 20 million views, the trio flip on a trampoline and jump around on a volleyball pit while Haaland pretends to barbecue.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

And, just in case you can't speak Norwegian, someone has taken the liberty of translating the track.

"Haven't seen you lately, have you gotten lost? / I've been making tracks and earning a thousand mill / By the way, I also bought myself a gas grill / In case you were wondering, I've also been to the store / Did some shopping 'cause I've got plenty of cash / Of course I'll share some with you, my friend / 'Cause I know you don't have that much money left", the lyrics read.

It's only gained more traction after Norwegian DJ, Kygo, promised to remix the track and release it officially if Haaland scored against Brazil - which, of course, he did.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

That means the new, house-inspired version is available to stream on Spotify, and frankly, everyone is ready for it to become the next Norwegian national anthem.

"If Norway wins the WC Haaland and his friends should sing this song in the stadium", one person wrote under the video.

"We lost a musician to football", another joked, while a third echoed: "Michael Jackson is lucky Haaland decided to follow football."

"Becoming a professional footballer is probably the biggest publicity stunt a rapper has ever done for their song", someone else posted.

Norway take on England in the quarter finals this weekend, and frankly, we're not sure who we're rooting for anymore.

Why not read...

Why is Erling Haaland wearing a different name on his World Cup jersey?

Erling Haaland's Snapchat has become the World Cup's biggest talking point - 6 best moments

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