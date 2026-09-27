Trump claims oil prices will come down after Iran war – but X/Twitter isn’t buying it

Just days after a CNN/SRSS poll revealed that around one in four Americans approve of the handling of the Iran war by US president Donald Trump’s administration, the 80-year-old is claiming that oil prices will soon come down – just as soon as Iran “gives up” and the war ends.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Sunday, ahead of travelling to Illinois for the Presidents Cup closing ceremony at Medinah Country Club, Trump said: “Oil will come dropping down as soon as Iran gives up, as soon as the war is over, which will be soon, oil is going to come plummeting down, and oil prices are coming down.

“Prices for groceries have come way down from Biden. Almost every price has come way down.

“And remember one thing: oil is less expensive now than it was under the Biden administration.

“But with all of that being said, we’re taking tremendous amounts of oil out. Last night we took a record amount of oil out from the Hormuz strait, more than we took out before the war.”

However, X/Twitter users weren’t convinced, with former Republican congressman Joe Walsh tweeting: “Every word he says here is a lie. Every single word”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz wrote: “If you believe this, you’re a f***ing idiot”:

TV producer and filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman – no, not that one – asked: “Who believes these lies? If you do, please explain your logic”:

One account criticised the press and said: “He stands there and lies to them all the time about everything, they say nothing in response, and then expect us to stand up for them when he denies them access”:

“Is that why you are gonna lose the midterms in a landslide?” asked a second:

A third tweeted sarcastically: “How kind of Iran to wait until after the midterms to surrender”:

And political commentator Brian Krassenstein said: “Wait, so it is a war now?”

Earlier this month, vice president JD Vance said during a White House press briefing that in relation to the US operation in Iran, he “wouldn’t call it a war”.

“Right now, there is no active shooting – I recognise there have been places where this has flared up.

“When you ask, ‘when will this end’, you’re asking me a question like ‘when will the Iranians stop shooting at ships?’ I think the reality is I don’t know the answer to that question,” he said.

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