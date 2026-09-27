Trump claims his admin has ‘best financial numbers ever’ – and is quickly ridiculed

Just days after US president Donald Trump was called out for claiming gas prices were higher under his predecessor, Joe Biden – despite his ongoing war in Iran certainly not helping matters - the Republican is once again boasting about the state of the economy and claiming the numbers are looking quite good, actually.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump fumed: “We have the BEST FINANCIAL NUMBERS EVER, and the FAKE NEWS MEDIA refuses to report them!!!”

It’s the latest attack from the 80-year-old on what he considers to be “fake news”, after he banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House for “constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS”.

The claim about the financial numbers also comes in the same week that around half of rural Americans said the economy has worsened since Trump returned to office, per an Associated Press-KFFF survey of more than 2,000 registered rural voters.

And X/Twitter users were unconvinced by the social media post.

“Big if true,” commented Republicans Against Trump:

Political commentator Covie wrote: “If these are the ‘BEST FINANCIAL NUMBERS EVER’ I’d hate to see what he considers to be the worst.....”:

“What do you guys think,” asked The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, attaching a photo of fuel prices:

And alluding to the November midterms, where it is expected the Democrats will do well and could change the Republican Party’s control of both houses of Congress, The Maine Wonk said: “He knows it [sic] over. The panic is setting in”:

Oh dear.

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