Trump claims Joe Biden 'soiled' White House desk

Donald Trump appeared to suggest President Joe Biden has “soiled” the desk in the White House in a bizarre fundraiser speech.

Trump had made headlines recently after incurring millions of dollars in bonds owed to the court in a civil fraud case in New York – just one of a number of legal battles he is facing.

The controversial former president has been on a fundraising mission, hosting an event in Palm Beach on Saturday night that he claimed earned his campaign $50 million.

It was hosted at the mansion of billionaire financier John Paulson, where Trump gave those in attendance a 45-minute presentation.

According to an attendee who spoke to the New York Times, his speech included remarks about allowing immigrants in from “nice countries”. Trump named Denmark, Switzerland and Norway as examples.

In one bizarre moment, Trump made the wild claim that Biden had “literally” soiled the Resolute Desk – the famous large oak desk that sits in the White House Oval Office.

Biden sat at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images

“The Resolute Desk is beautiful,” Trump reportedly said. “Ronald Reagan used it, others used it.”

He continued with a tone of disgust, saying: “And he’s (Biden) using it. I might not use it the next time. It’s been soiled. And I mean that literally, which is sad.”

According to the attendee, the remarks drew several laughs from the audience and was widely assumed to mean that Biden had defecated on the desk.

Trump ended his speech with a familiar line that he has rolled out at recent campaign rallies, suggesting that the next election could be the end of democracy.

“This could very well be the last election this country ever has,” Trump allegedly said. “July 4 is not as important as this as far as I’m concerned.”

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking