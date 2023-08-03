Everything that Donald Trump is being indicted for

Former US president Donald Trump has this week been indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 election and the Capitol riots that happened on January 6th 2021.

It sounds bad, but in reality, the charges represent the tip of a huge iceberg for the controversial Republican.

Indeed, while he is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges, he has seemed to take that as a challenge to rack up more and more.

Here are all the indictments Trump is facing:

In March, Trump became the first former president to be indicted when he was charged on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over his role in hush money payments, including a high-profile $130,000 one to porn actor Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The porn actor, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed ahead of the 2016 presidential election that she had an affair with Trump some 11 years before. Trump has denied the affair, but admitted to reimbursing his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the payment, which he also denied was related to his campaign. The hush money isn't a problem, but potentially falsifying it certainly is.

If he is found guilty, each charge alone could see him face up to four years in prison and the trial is set for next March.

Classified documents

In June, Trump was charged with 40 felony counts related to his mishandling of classified documents he took with him when he left the White House.

It was said he mishandled documents with security issues, such as America’s nuclear capabilities and data about U.S. and allied vulnerabilities and possible responses to attacks, by bragging about the documents and storing them in insecure places like his bathroom.

Who can blame him? Everyone knows you get your best ideas on the toilet.

Capitol riots

Fast forward to this week, and Trump was charged with four counts of conspiracy for his role in election denial and perpetuating the lie that there had been fraud in the 2020 election, which ultimately led to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The specific charge are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump is accused of conspiracy to use “dishonesty, fraud, and deceit” but ranting on Truth social he predictably said he was innocent and complained about the establishment coming after him, even going as far as to tastelessly compare his plight to Nazi persecution.

Georgia

Finally, while he has not been charged with any crimes in this case, Trump is being investigated for his attempts to overturn the state of Georgia's 2020 presidential election results after he lost the traditionally red state to Joe Biden.

In a January 2021 phone call, which was later leaked to the press, Trump asked Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes — one more than the margin by which Joe Biden won the state. Trump has defended the call as “perfect” but it all seems a bit dodgy.

Therefore, he could end up being indicted over this too, but whether he does or not remains to be seen as the investigation continues.

So there you have it - all of Trump's legal headaches. With all that going on for him, we don't exactly envy the former president.

