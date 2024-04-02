Trump claims he's the 'victim' in raging Truth Social post about $175m bond

Controversial former US President Donald Trump has claimed he is the victim after posting $175m bond.

Trump has been indicted on a number of criminal charges and the most recent case has seen him have to cough up $175m (around £140m) in order to prevent the state from seizing his assets in his civil fraud case.

After his lawyers were successfully able to negotiate the bond down from $454m (£362m), Trump has been given 10 days to make the payment in full.

However, if he goes on to lose an appeal in the civil fraud case, brought by New York attorney general Letitia James, he will be liable to pay the original full amount, plus daily interest.

In February, Trump was found guilty of fraudulently inflating his net worth to deceive banks and insurers for better loan and insurance terms. He has repeatedly claimed he is worth billions of dollars.

Despite being found guilt, Trump has continued to claim he is a “victim” in all of it and has argued the many cases against him are a “witch hunt”.

Writing a long message on his own social media app, Truth Social, Trump claimed: “I’ve just posted a 175 Million Dollar Bond with the sadly failing and very troubled State of New York, based on a Corrupt Judge and Attorney General who used a Statute that was never used for this before, where no Jury was allowed, my financial statements were conservative and had a 100% perfect caution/non-reliance clause, there were no victims (except me!), there was no crime or damage, there was only success and HAPPY BANKS.

“The case was a fabricated ELECTION INTERFERENCE con job, so bad for New York, where businesses are fleeing & violent crime is flourishing. The Crooked Judge, to suit his narrative, valued Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount.

“He ruled I was guilty before he ever saw the case. He should be disbarred, and Letitia James, who campaigned on getting TRUMP, Impeached. Also posted a 91 Million Dollar Bond on another New York Fake Case, money I can’t use on my campaign. Just what Crooked Joe wanted. WITCH HUNT!”

Attorney general James had been preparing to seize Trump’s assets, including some of his most famous real estate such as Trump Tower and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking