Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Trump's 'bloodbath' remarks during Ohio rant

Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended Donald Trump’s use of the word “bloodbath” in remarks made during a rally speech.

The controversial president is going for re-election and heading on a campaign trail that has already thrown up several remarkable moments. During one speech in Richmond, Virginia, Trump appeared to confuse Barack Obama and the current President Joe Biden leaving the crowd in silence.

During a recent rally in Dayton, Ohio, the presumptive Republican nominee for the November 2024 presidential election suggested that there would be a “bloodbath” if he is not re-elected.

Trump said: “If I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it.”

He added: “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

While many expressed horror over Trump’s comments, particularly given the 6 January 2021 riots in which his supporters stormed the Capitol, some of his political allies defended him.

Controversial Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a post on X/Twitter from an account called “End Wokeness” which called the outcry a “‘bloodbath’ hoax” and added that the “mainstream media” was lying about what Trump said.

She claimed: “The Democrats and the media lie constantly about what Pres Trump says. They twist his phrases and sarcasm and tell the public he said something he did not.

“When Trump said there will be a bloodbath if Biden wins, he was talking about the auto industry and he’s RIGHT!”

Other Conservatives online also claimed that Trump was talking about there being a “bloodbath” in the car industry, but no explanation was given for his comments about there possibly never being an election again.

