Donald Trump Jr has reacted to Joe Biden mistakenly calling vice president Kamala Harris 'Donald Trump' during a gaffe-ridden speech at NATO, with a horrifying mash-up of his father and Harris.

Biden, whose numerous mishaps have sparked alarm among Democrats ahead of November's US election, managed to confuse Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, with the man he is currently in a war with, Vladimir Putin.

Elsewhere in the speech, Biden also called his veep and running mate Kamala Harris 'vice president Trump' which is unlikely to ease worries around the president.

Immediately after the latest slip, Trump himself chimed in on Truth Social saying: "Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.’ Great job, Joe!"

In a more bizarre response, Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, shared a meme on his X/Twitter account of his father. Except his face had been replaced by that of Kamala Harris, creating a horrifying Frankenstein's-monster esque figure.

Trump Jr, who is 46-years-old, is no stranger to posting very strange memes on social media, that are often about his dad and has sometimes shared ones that his old man wouldn't be too happy about.

Despite the ever increasing concern around Biden, the president did receive support from the new UK prime minister Keir Starmer who said Biden deserves “credit” for the Nato summit.

Responding to questions about Mr Biden’s mental capacity, the PM told journalists: “I would urge everyone to look at the substance of what’s been achieved over these two days.

“We have a bigger Nato, more countries, we have a stronger Nato, we have a real sense of resolve. The third of the sessions, the council sessions, was the session with President Zelensky there in relation to Ukraine.

“It was a session that he described as a success because of the package coming out of it, and President Biden led through all of that. That is an incredible achievement of this council.”

“When we think of the global threats, that is the best possible outcome we could have had today and so I think he deserves credit for that, as does the team that worked with him.

“We close this council with renewed confidence and resolve to meet the challenge of Russian aggression. That is the outcome we all hoped we would get to and President Biden led us through that.”

Additional reporting from PA.

