Trump's own lawyer admitted that he knew he lost the election

Ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment that took place on Thursday, his attorney Alina Habba held a press conference, but Habba took an… interesting approach at defending her client.

When asked by a reporter what she thinks of aides testifying that Trump was told by several people that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Meaning he was aware that he lost yet continued to insist that he had in fact won and the election was “stolen”.

“I think that everybody was made aware that he lost the election, but that doesn’t mean it was the only advice he was given,” Habba responded.

“As anybody understands, what happens in the Oval Office there are numerous amount of advisors and politicians and lawyers, not just one or two, that are giving you advice and telling you what they believe is true. So, he may not agree with Mike Pence, he may not agree with one of his lawyers, but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t other people advising him exactly the opposite. And the President has the right, as every single one of us do, to listen to several opinions and make their decision.”

Many were shocked at Habba’s admission that Trump, and everyone around him, was aware that he had lost the Presidential election.

Considering Trump’s main defence is his repeatedly stated belief that the election was rigged and stolen from him.

On Thursday the former president had pleaded not guilty to all four charges made against him and called the indictment - his third in four months - “persecution of a political opponent”.

