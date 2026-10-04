Trump slammed for ‘foul-mouthed’ midterm comments predicting Republican wins

Despite polling showing the Democrats have a significant lead ahead of the November midterms, US president Donald Trump has suggested Republicans will do well – using a particular phrase which has since raised eyebrows online.

Addressing a crowd at a rally in Ohio on Saturday, the convicted felon claimed Democrats are “in for a big surprise” come the elections next month.

He said: “You got to vote for these guys. Just get out and vote.

“If you do that, we’re going to win, and we’re going to win big, and we’re going to shove it up their a**.”

Yes, he really said that.

And the remarks have seen Trump branded “the crudest most vulgar President in 250 years”:

“I miss having a president who was actually presidential,” wrote political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz:

California representative Ted Lieu tweeted: “So when Democrats win big, we’re gonna do the same thing. See you in November, Mr. lame duck president”:

One account wrote: “Mandatory ‘imagine if Obama or Biden said this’ post. I’m tired, boss":

Another tweeted sarcastically: “Wonderful to see the same heights of eloquence, achieved by previous generations of presidential oratory, are still being reached today”:

Author Jennifer Erin Valent tweeted: “ Cheering for this from our president. What incomparable ignorance”:



And YouTuber and podcaster Hemant Mehta said he was “saving this one for the night of the midterms”:

The same rally speech in Ohio saw Trump claim he knows more than “anybody anywhere in the world” and complain about having a “simple life” before becoming presidency.

“I didn’t have to be here on Saturday night going like this, working my a** off in front of you people.

“I could have been home, I could have been in Monte Carlo, I could have been wherever the hell I wanted to be. I didn’t need to be here but I love you people and I love it,” he said.

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