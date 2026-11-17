In what may be a record for how quickly the US president ended up being an embarrassment upon arrival in another country, Donald Trump landed in the Philippines on Tuesday, stepped off the plane, and then immediately started waving miniature US and Philippine flags in the air.

Brilliant.

The moment marked the start of his Asia trip, which has already seen him meet with the leaders of Japan (Sanae Takaichi), India (Narendra Modi) and Australia (Anthony Albanese), ahead of a trilateral meeting with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The “embarrassing” start has since sparked mockery and despair online, with the anti-Trump organisation known as The Lincoln Project sharing a snap of the moment and tweeting sarcastically: “Showing strength on the world stage”:

“They gave him some flags to play with while the adults talk,” one user said:

“What an embarrassment,” commented Democratic content creator Harry Sisson:

The Democrats’ official X/Twitter account posted a sarcastic tweet which said: “Looking great sir”:

Republicans against Trump wrote: “The laughingstock of the world. 795 days to go”:

Political commentator Molly Ploofkins tweeted: “0 days without Trump embarrassing us”:

Filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman wrote: “WTF IS HE DOING? Trump landed in the Philippines and made a complete fool of himself immediately. What a f***ing embarrassment”:

And Wu Tang is for the Children commented: “Sir don’t do anything weird when we land in the Philippines. Trump:”:

Oh dear.

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