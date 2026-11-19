Florence Pugh has spoken out against the recent "disturbing" speculation about her that she has had cosmetic surgery, calling out the "stressful" discourse that emerged from viral photos of the actress at the Governors Awards this week.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram where she shared an eight-page carousel post denying rumours that she's underwent cosmetic surgery or used weight-loss injections.

"I find it so stressful waking up and have thousands of people talking about you and your body in ways that you can’t even comprehend,” she began the post, noting "the culture on socials currently is very interested in talking about people's surgery and ozempic changes."

British actress Florence Pugh attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California on November 15, 2026. Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

“I woke up the other morning and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in such a disturbing way. I learnt online that I had been on Ozempic? I learnt that I’d had upper bleph[aroplasty]? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo[suction]? Buccal fat remover? Chin surgery? Nose surgery?!”

She continued, "What the f***ing hell guys, I didn't even know that one person COULD get all of the these things done if they wanted to? Yes, I’m disturbed. For women who now think that I’m someone I’m not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again."

“I have spent my whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow. I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started and I have loved every time I get to tell someone they are being inappropriate about my weight, and I’m not changing that now just because you’ve all said so.”

Pugh then makes it categorically clear, "I have never been on ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don't EVER say that I didn't make my own nose, I've always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!"

Florence Pugh attends ELLE Women in Hollywood at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on November 16, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The East of Eden star shared her "truth" that since turning 30, she had a New Year's resolution to make some lifestyle changes such as "“chang[ing] my relationship with alcohol and to be able to do at least one pull-up in the gym."



“It’s funny to see you all use reference images from times where I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body, and put it next to the image from the Governors awards the other night where I am happy and truly respecting my body."

“For the first time in my ENTIRE career, I have had the opportunity to be rested, to sleep, to wake up and work out and to eat regularly and healthily. I've WANTED to move my body and not take it granted. Guess how much weight I've lost in all of that? 2 pounds," adding that she can now do six pull ups and lift 110kg.

Pugh then noted, "I've f***ing worked so hard to clean my head and clean my body because I don't want to allow space for negativity in my mind to grow. I’m looking after myself, and that’s literally it.”

She contemplated the criticism she's received throughout her career, "...I have received comments or messages daily about how I look like a pig, that I'm fat and should go on a run, that I shouldn't be proud of my body, that I SHOULD go on ozempic, that I shouldn't show my midrift because I shouldn't be proud of it."

“I’ve always been aware that seeing a confident woman be happy in her skin is triggering to a lot of people and for a long time just accepted that I will receive commentary like that.

“But now this…? I’m asking us all to just be mindful. We are real people, living real lives.”

Pugh also went on to claim that she sued several publications earlier this year "because they had bought AI pictures of me getting injectables into my face and published them as real images," sharing how she was "f***ing horrified" and alleging the articles had damaged her reputation.

Rounding off the post, Pugh acknowledged "we are in a warped part of image history right now with beauty standards changing, getting harder and hard to keep up with."

"But please be gentle to yourselves and others when you go in on people’s physical appearance,” she wrote. “I’m not angry at you, I’m angry at the situation that’s being projected onto us," urging her followers to "use this as a moment of self reflection."

“It feels inescapable, but part of changing the tide is on you as much as us in the public eye.”

This isn't the first time Pugh has called people out for commenting on her body. In 2022, the actress wore a bright pink sheer Valentino gown to the designer’s haute couture show in Rome which sparked reaction online.

"It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," she responded.

"Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples….”

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