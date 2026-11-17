As the online conversation around the Trump administration’s handling of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) grounding of US flights on Friday continues – no doubt made worse by the fact that the 80-year-old president refused to take any responsibility for the incident – SpaceX founder Elon Musk has claimed “free Starlinks” were offered to the FAA, but transportation secretary Sean Duffy didn’t take up said offer.

The FAA issued the order – the second time it was made since 9/11 - at around 4pm on Friday, before Duffy announced more than four hours later that it had been lifted. The failure of a single router in Arkansas was blamed for the incident.

According to FlightAware, more than 9,000 flights were delayed on the day of the ground order, though some of these could have been for weather or other issues which occurred before the order was issued.

Writing on X/Twitter on Monday, Musk reposted a post from February 2025 and added: “As I was saying… Free Starlinks for FAA were offered to Sec Duffy, but he said they were not needed. As it turns out, they were.”

The claim has since stunned fellow users, with former nuclear scientist at the US Department of Energy, Matt Van Swol, saying: “If it is really true that @SecDuffy turned down FREE Starlinks for the FAA… He honestly needs to be fired. That’s an insane thing to do… is this true?”:

Journalist Miranda Devine shared the tweet with the eyes emoji:

And retired naval intelligence officer Travis Akers wrote: “Even Elon is throwing Duffy under the bus”:

And another account said the post was “absolutely devastating to the Administration’s argument that they’ve been doing everything they can”:

The US Department of Transportation has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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