US president Donald Trump fell asleep during the APEC summit in China – and Americans on social media suggest the president is embarrassing the country on the international stage.

World leaders have gathered in the city of Shenzhen, located in China’s southern Guangdong Province, for the Asia -Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Imagery from the summit showed Trump greeting leaders such as China’s president Xi Jinping and Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney.

But it was what happened after that which really caught the eye.

Clips shared online appeared to show the US president having fallen asleep, while US treasury secretary Scott Bessent looked on from behind him. Trump’s head was slightly bowed, he had his eyes closed and his palms were interlocked resting on the desk.

Afterwards, the camera panned to Carney who was listening and taking notes.

It would be far from the first time Trump has appeared to fall asleep during an official, important engagement.

“The world is laughing at him,” the press office for California governor Gavin Newsom suggested.

Another wrote: “Knocked the f**k out…”

One person added: “I can't wait till he's gone. This is ridiculous.”

Someone else argued: “Embarrassing, yes. But the world is safer this way.”

One person mocked: “Naptime was also my favorite time of international economic trade kindergarten!”

“This is so embarrassing for every American,” another suggested.

Someone suggested: “If this was Joe Biden, every Republican would be losing it right now. Instead, crickets.”

Another pointed out: “Trump, asleep. Carney, taking notes.”

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