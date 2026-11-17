As US president Donald Trump begins his trip to Asia, he has managed to infuriate those back home with his response to a number of outages affecting Americans in recent days, such as Microsoft and United Airlines.

While appearing alongside the leaders of Japan (Sanae Takaichi), India (Narendra Modi) and Australia (Anthony Albanese) on Tuesday, Trump was asked if he had spoken to any US banks about the outage at Chase Bank, to which he replied that he had, and added that “it’s going to be very much under control”.

The reporter followed-up by asking if he was concerned about the outages, to which the 80-year-old replied: “No, it’s life. When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

Well, then.

Unsurprisingly, the response sparked outrage online, with independent journalist Aaron Parnas tweeting: “Never in history have we had leaders who see Americans freaking out and tell them ‘hey it's just life’”:

“Narrator: no, they don’t,” replied podcaster Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz:

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein tweeted: “WTF!! … We literally have an 80-year-old man in denial about this s***show he has created, claiming everything’s fine in Dandy [sic]”:

“He doesn’t care,” wrote the anti-Trump organisation The Lincoln Project:

And The Tennessee Holler wrote sarcastically: “Nothing to see here, folks”:

The remarks come a day after he told reporters outside the White House that he doesn’t take “any responsibility” for the crisis which emerged on Friday, when the Federal Aviation Authority issued a nationwide ground stop – the second since 9/11.

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