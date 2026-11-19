Elon Musk is attempting to distance himself from the MAGA movement – and it went down as well as you might expect.

In recent years, billionaire tech bro Musk has wriggled his way into politics, spending hundreds of millions to help to fund Donald Trump ’s 2024 presidential election campaign and acquiring a role in the subsequent controversial Department of Government Efficiency, known as “ DOGE ”.

More recently, the Tesla, SpaceX and X/Twitter owner spent at least $446 million backing Republican and Trump-allied candidates in the midterm elections earlier this month. This time, however, the Republicans suffered a hefty defeat with Democrats flipping some Republican-held senate seats for the first time in decades.

Speaking to the New York Times, Musk revealed his goal was to have a Republican majority in the Senate in 2029 and admitted : “The money I spent was, I think… I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Or maybe it would have been much worse without that.”

Elsewhere Musk claimed: “I’m not MAGA. Well, at least I’m not like… I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m like... if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

But, plenty of people were not going to let him get off the hook.

“This is the guy who spent nearly a billion dollars on the movement, called opposing it an existential threat, and worked inside the Trump administration.

“Sorry dude, you’re not rebranding now,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “You made your bed, now you sleep in it.”

One person commented: “Elon Musk, who once called himself ‘Dark MAGA’ and was the personification of Trump’s DOGE/Project 2025 gutting of federal agencies, is now saying he’s ‘not MAGA’.

Someone else argued: “Oh. Now he’s a moderate who doesn’t even know what MAGA means.

“We’re not that gullible twit.”

One person pointed out: “I remember he used to identify as ‘dark MAGA’.”

“‘I’m not sure what MAGA means’....but I will spend ~$500MM to help get them elected. What the f**k is this dude on?” asked another.

Another suggested: “Elon Musk trying to distance himself from MAGA might be the funniest s**t ever."

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