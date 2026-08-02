Trump repeats the same word 11 times in 5 seconds during bizarre war briefing

Donald Trump gave a bizarre briefing about the Iran war, repeating the word “bing” 11 times in the space of just five seconds.

Trump was sparking about the Iran war during a briefing with Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio when he recounted how US anti-aircraft interceptors downed a quintet of Iranian ballistic missiles over the weekend.

Trump said: “The other day you read that five missiles were shot. They were going 8,600 miles an hour.

“Think of it, eight thousand, six hundred. Now a car, if you go 60, it gets to be a little faster if you go 100. 8,600 miles an hour, and they were big missiles and they were shot at Jordan. And our guys were there… bing, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing. Five. Bing, bing, bing, bing, bing.”

Laughter broke out in the room and Trump then said “I don’t want to be Joe Biden… I had to be careful… that would have been a great soundbite.”

The strange moment sparked reaction on social media.

One wrote: “Words elude him.”









Another said: “He is the only person who even thinks about Joe Biden anymore.”









One more wrote: “I’m embarrassed for maga.”









It’s not the only strange thing Trump has said in the past week. In fact, the president began ranting about windmills once again and people can’t believe he’s still going on about them.

He also, once again, gave a warning about his intentions to seek a third term in office despite it being against the US constitution.

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